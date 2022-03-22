Market cap of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] reaches 16.28M – now what?

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMTX] price surged by 58.04 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Yumanity Therapeutics Exploring Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Shareholder Value and Announces Restructuring.

Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives with the goal of enhancing shareholder value. The Company has engaged H.C. Wainwright as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.

Potential strategic alternatives that may be considered as part of this process include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the Company. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms. No timetable has been established for the completion of this process, and the Company does not expect to disclose developments unless and until the Board of Directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or required.

A sum of 16617732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 90.85K shares. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.49 and dropped to a low of $1.1008 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

The one-year YMTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.6. The average equity rating for YMTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMTX shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

YMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.00. With this latest performance, YMTX shares gained by 40.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6527, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8917 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.81. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -736.51.

Return on Total Capital for YMTX is now -32.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.78. Additionally, YMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,154,318 per employee.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 29.20% of YMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,546,252, which is approximately 109.676% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 291,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in YMTX stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in YMTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMTX] by around 1,041,672 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 994,320 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 965,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,001,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,765 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 960,246 shares during the same period.