Market cap of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] reaches 14.83M – now what?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] loss -68.95% on the last trading session, reaching $2.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results of its Pivotal SEAL Study for Lead Program, ADAIR, for the Treatment of ADHD.

– Study did not meet primary endpoint of significant reduction in Emax Drug Liking for ADAIR vs reference dextroamphetamine, although a trend in favor of ADAIR was observed (p=0.16).

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 6.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.83 million with the latest information. VLON stock price has been found in the range of $2.10 to $2.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.12K shares, VLON reached a trading volume of 9394488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLON shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for VLON stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.76. With this latest performance, VLON shares dropped by -59.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -426.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -200.28.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.00% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 198,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 164,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in VLON stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in VLON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 189,053 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 88,585 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 201,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,198 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,935 shares during the same period.