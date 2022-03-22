Market cap of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] reaches 20.57M – now what?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: UTME] price surged by 41.84 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on October 6, 2021 that UTime Announces Plans to Build Smart Telecom Device Production Base in Nanning, China.

UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME) announced that on October 6, 2021, the People’s Government of Jiangnan District in Nanning City and United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (“UTime SZ”) signed an investment agreement on the establishment of the production line of smart telecom devices (the Nanning Production Base) in accordance with which, UTime SZ agreed to establish manufacturing facilities to produce smart telecom devices in Nanning, China.

Located in the National Manufacturing Trade Industrial Park of Nanning City, the Company is expected to invest approximately RMB150 million to build and operate the Nanning Production Base, with 6 Siemens Series D surface mount lines, 8 mobile phone assembly lines and 2 or 3 smart wearables production lines to be installed in the planned new plants covering approximately 20,000 square meters. In addition to mobile phones, the Company plans for a new generation of smart wearables to roll off the production line at the Nanning Production Base. In exchange for this investment, the Jiangnan Government agreed to provide certain economic incentives to the Company to support its operations at the Nanning Production Base.

A sum of 13800147 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 193.56K shares. United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.94 and dropped to a low of $2.12 until finishing in the latest session at $2.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.01. With this latest performance, UTME shares gained by 35.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9500, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8900 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.73.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -17.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.17. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

0 institutional holders increased their position in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:UTME] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 17,709 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTME stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,709 shares during the same period.