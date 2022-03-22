Market cap of Paramount Global [PARA] reaches 24.06B – now what?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $37.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Paramount Global Utilizes Avid’s Managed Cloud to Transform Video Content Production Operations.

Cloud hosted technology solutions provided by Avid optimize edit, storage and collaboration scaling for Paramount production teams globally.

Today, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) proudly announces an expansion of its managed cloud solution offering with a focus on an industry platform. Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), one of the world’s largest providers and producers of media and entertainment content, has entered into an agreement that offers Avid’s managed cloud solutions for video content production to creative teams around the globe.

Paramount Global represents 650.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.06 billion with the latest information. PARA stock price has been found in the range of $35.99 to $37.255.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.47M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 26673526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $40.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.70. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 25.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 36.24 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $15,411 million, or 69.60% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 46,520,240 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 48,809,896 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 320,162,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,493,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,955,987 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 8,736,289 shares during the same period.