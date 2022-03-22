Market cap of Halliburton Company [HAL] reaches 33.63B – now what?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] jumped around 1.54 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.58 at the close of the session, up 4.27%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Halliburton Announces Update on Russia Operations and Sanctions Compliance.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it immediately suspended future business in Russia as the Company complies with sanctions that prohibit transactions and work, including for certain state-owned Russian customers. Halliburton will prioritize safety and reliability as we wind down our remaining operations in Russia.

Several weeks ago, the Company halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia. Halliburton has no active joint ventures there.

Halliburton Company stock is now 64.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAL Stock saw the intraday high of $38.08 and lowest of $36.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.38, which means current price is +63.32% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.55M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 12879347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $35.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.05, while it was recorded at 35.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 62.70%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $26,952 million, or 80.50% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,669,815, which is approximately 0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,462,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.28 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 56,013,194 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 39,415,495 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 621,753,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,182,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,459,344 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,809,721 shares during the same period.