Market Analysts see Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gaining to $255. Time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $125.85 on 03/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $122.754, while the highest price level was $133.80. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Subaru Certifies New Upstart Auto Retail Build & Price Product To Create Sales Opportunities For Retailers Faced With Vehicle Inventory Shortages.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced it is now certified as the first partner in the new ‘Build and Price’ category in the Subaru Certified Digital Tools Program. Upstart Auto Retail’s Build & Price product was developed to help turn inventory challenges into opportunities for more retailers.

Built on top of Upstart Auto Retail’s innovative digital retail platform, Build & Price allows car buyers to go through the process of browsing, shopping, and building deals online for vehicles that are not currently in stock or even in transit to the store. Subaru retailers can then work with customers on options and sourcing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.82 percent and weekly performance of 40.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 14424133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $213.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 15.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 61.42.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.87. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.06, while it was recorded at 114.46 for the last single week of trading, and 185.97 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,837 million, or 45.70% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.93 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $503.4 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,460,324 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,089,614 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 12,833,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,383,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,947,267 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 7,634,802 shares during the same period.