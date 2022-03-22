Market Analysts see Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPS] price surged by 28.34 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Scopus BioPharma Provides Update Following Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Overwhelming Majority of Shares Voted by Unaffiliated Stockholderswere in Favor of Scopus’ Director Nominees.

Lasters’ Ownership Position and Annual Meeting Results are being Challenged in Court .

A sum of 6201467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 200.26K shares. Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.21 and dropped to a low of $0.65 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

The one-year SCPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scopus BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

SCPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.21. With this latest performance, SCPS shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9456, while it was recorded at 0.6804 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5139 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scopus BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Additionally, SCPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] managed to generate an average of -$2,715,573 per employee.Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.90% of SCPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 363,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in SCPS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60000.0 in SCPS stock with ownership of nearly 32.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scopus BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPS] by around 2,700,285 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 94,167 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 86,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,881,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,909 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.