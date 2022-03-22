Market Analysts see Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.04 during the day while it closed the day at $29.27. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Cameco Provides Updated Date for Q1 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its first quarter results before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its first quarter conference call with the company’s senior executives on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco Corporation stock has also gained 13.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has inclined by 38.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.35% and gained 34.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $11.54 billion, with 398.02 million shares outstanding and 397.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 17865352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 40.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 39.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 26.72 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,425 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,326,319, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,415,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.44 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $344.73 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 30,506,911 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 35,382,694 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 168,702,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,592,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,461,932 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,102,309 shares during the same period.