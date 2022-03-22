Market Analysts see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] price plunged by -43.16 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Provides Clinical and Corporate Update.

ALLN-346, an orally administered enzyme in development for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout, demonstrates a statistically significant reduction in serum uric acid and a well-tolerated safety profile in first cohort of patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease in the Phase 2a Study 201.

Allena to host webinar to discuss the initial Study 201 data with Key Opinion Leaders Robert Terkeltaub, M.D. and David S. Goldfarb, M.D. today at 8:00 am ET; log-in information below.

A sum of 18624261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.32 and dropped to a low of $0.26 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year ALNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.18. The average equity rating for ALNA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNA shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

ALNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.54. With this latest performance, ALNA shares dropped by -34.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4290, while it was recorded at 0.4223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7978 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -105.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.66. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$801,098 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.60% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,290,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in ALNA stocks shares; and TRV GP II, LLC, currently with $0.77 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 1,619,214 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,476,422 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,949,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,045,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,859 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,555 shares during the same period.