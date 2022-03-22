Macy’s Inc. [M] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $25

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.78 at the close of the session, down -3.11%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Own Your Style With Macy’s Spring Fashion.

Check out the new Own Your Style hub to get inspired by Macy’s Fashion Office experts.

Shop newness with Royalty by Maluma, Nicole Williams English X bar III, Converse X Clement Twins, Style Not Size, Jeannie Mai X INC, Nina Parker Collection and more.

Macy’s Inc. stock is now 2.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $27.88 and lowest of $26.4525 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.95, which means current price is +25.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.91M shares, M reached a trading volume of 10164499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $31.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $35, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.46, while it was recorded at 26.68 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +40.87. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -3.22%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $6,765 million, or 86.70% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,817,107, which is approximately -21.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,907,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.99 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $332.16 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -8.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 28,005,083 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 67,165,926 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 149,568,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,739,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,661,363 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,290,250 shares during the same period.