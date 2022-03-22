Macquarie slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.45%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022 U.S. Time.

Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM and HKEX: 9961), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 23, 2022 (or 8:00AM on March 24, 2022 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock dropped by -45.35%. The one-year Trip.com Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.68. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.16 billion, with 635.48 million shares outstanding and 611.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 8967079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.79.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.45. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 21.91 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,480 million, or 67.20% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 39,194,505, which is approximately -7.166% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,710,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.25 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $500.48 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 39,580,649 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 52,162,474 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 316,704,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,447,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,668,874 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,567,948 shares during the same period.