Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Stock trading around $30.25 per share: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.64%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Lithium Americas Reports 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, LAC stock rose by 85.13%. The one-year Lithium Americas Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.5. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.05 billion, with 120.22 million shares outstanding and 113.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, LAC stock reached a trading volume of 6497830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 2.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.64. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.29, while it was recorded at 27.63 for the last single week of trading, and 23.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp. Fundamentals:

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 64.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $672 million, or 24.46% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,346,735, which is approximately 3.378% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,072,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.14 million in LAC stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $51.77 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,221,510 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,715,115 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 11,009,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,946,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,247,759 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,331 shares during the same period.