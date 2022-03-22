Kidpik Corp. [PIK] fell -7.66% so far this year. What now?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 266.46%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that KIDPIK Appoints Respected Industry Veteran Bart Sichel to Board of Directors.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that Bart Sichel has been appointed a Director of the Company, effective March 21, 2022.

Mr. Sichel is an experienced executive with a 25+ year track record of driving impact in the retail, media, financial service, and travel/hospitality sectors, that includes nearly a decade as Chief Marketing Officer at Burlington Stores, and 13 years at McKinsey & Co., as a partner in their Marketing and Retail Practice. He is known for delivering compelling marketing strategies and content across traditional media like television and radio, as well as in digital, search, mobile, and social, with broad experience across e-commerce, customer loyalty, advertising, brand portfolio management, strategic planning, customer insights, CRM, and direct marketing. He also serves as an adjunct professor at New York University, teaching graduate level marketing and leadership classes. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Vassar College.

The one-year Kidpik Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.1. The average equity rating for PIK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.48 million, with 6.30 million shares outstanding and 5.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, PIK stock reached a trading volume of 26497595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 165.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PIK Stock Performance Analysis:

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 266.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kidpik Corp. Fundamentals:

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.90% of PIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 103,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in PIK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in PIK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 199,846 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,846 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.