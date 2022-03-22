JP Morgan lifts Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] closed the trading session at $42.60 on 03/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.16, while the highest price level was $45.97. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on March 21, 2022.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2022 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.93 percent and weekly performance of 32.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.10M shares, PDD reached to a volume of 43137224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $101.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PDD shares from 140 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.59. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -29.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.67, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 82.18 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,608 million, or 22.60% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,101,766, which is approximately 5.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,304,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $864.95 million in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $672.43 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 33,909,753 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 33,413,545 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 205,154,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,478,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,475,354 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 10,393,472 shares during the same period.