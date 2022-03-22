IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Is Currently 14.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.37%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that IronNet Receives SE Labs Highest (AAA) Award for Enterprise Advanced Security NDR Detection.

Evaluators tested IronDefense® against a range of APT attacks, which successfully detected all threats and generated no full false positives.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced its AAA award designation by SE Labs, an independent testing company that assesses security products and services. This highest rating for “excellent performance” was based on month-long tests on IronNet’s network detection and response solution (NDR), IronDefense.

Over the last 12 months, IRNT stock dropped by -54.15%. The one-year IronNet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.5. The average equity rating for IRNT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $387.01 million, with 87.18 million shares outstanding and 57.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, IRNT stock reached a trading volume of 10433196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRNT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on IRNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

IRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IronNet Inc. Fundamentals:

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 25.40% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 2,831,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 million in IRNT stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $3.55 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly -11.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 3,353,362 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 6,809,813 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,858,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,021,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,947,639 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,415,250 shares during the same period.