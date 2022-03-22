Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -22.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.02%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ideanomics Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K, the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock dropped by -69.65%. The one-year Ideanomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.75. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $470.34 million, with 473.83 million shares outstanding and 467.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 7889748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0057, while it was recorded at 0.9444 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8440 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 16.30% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,521,490, which is approximately 4.667% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,019,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.01 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $5.29 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 30.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 9,417,561 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,250,794 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 59,076,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,744,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,666,180 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,418 shares during the same period.