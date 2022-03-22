Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] moved up 28.29: Why It’s Important

Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ: HUSN] closed the trading session at $2.63 on 03/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.42, while the highest price level was $3.60. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Fr8App New Product Line, Fr8PrivateFleet, Gaining Traction.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson) and its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), announced its recently launched technology solution, Fr8PrivateFleet, has already secured new and existing Fr8App customers, including one of Mexico’s largest food producers.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8App, said, “Fr8PrivateFleet has gained traction with both new and existing Fr8App clients, including one of Mexico’s largest food producers, in a short amount of time. Our technology contributes to our customers’ success by improving their efficiency and profitability through matching shippers’ requirements with carrier capacity over time versus on a trip-by-trip basis. Shippers want these benefits and are engaging quickly, once again validating our platform. An added benefit from this product is that our carrier customers use our app on a daily basis, thus increasing the stickiness of our app over time and helping us set the standard within this important segment of the freight market. We are excited to see these opportunities start to unfold and provide an additional revenue stream to the company.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.84 percent and weekly performance of 49.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 51.31K shares, HUSN reached to a volume of 40417866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Capital Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 730330.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.57.

HUSN stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.43. With this latest performance, HUSN shares dropped by -17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2492.73. Hudson Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2482.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUSN is now -578.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -575.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -575.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -198.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] managed to generate an average of -$907,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Hudson Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.50% of HUSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,375, which is approximately 1.328% of the company’s market cap and around 35.65% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in HUSN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in HUSN stock with ownership of nearly 2.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ:HUSN] by around 181 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 16,667 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,198 shares during the same period.