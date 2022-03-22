Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Stock trading around $1.33 per share: What’s Next?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.48 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Guardforce AI Continues Expansion of Robotics as a Service (RaaS) and Security Service Roadmap.

Initiated Acquisition of 8 Companies in China’s Major Cities.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today, the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology Co., Limited and Shenzhen Yeantec Co., Limited (together, the “Kewei Group”) to purchase up to 36 of the Kewei Group’s subsidiaries located in China. Under the LOI, in the first of two phases, Guardforce AI will acquire eight of the Kewei Group companies. The second phase provides Guardforce AI the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 28 companies within a period of 24 months from the date of the signing of the LOI. The purchase of the additional 28 companies will be dependent on the Company’s operational plans. The Company expects to sign the definitive agreement for the phase one acquisitions before the end of May.

The market cap for GFAI stock reached $28.20 million, with 21.20 million shares outstanding and 5.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 21789420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

GFAI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7869, while it was recorded at 1.0765 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.30.

Return on Total Capital for GFAI is now -7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.95. Additionally, GFAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately -44.086% of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 7,119 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,153 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 938,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 568,150 shares during the same period.