For Root Inc. [ROOT], Analyst sees a rise to $5.50. What next?

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] closed the trading session at $2.05 on 03/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.01, while the highest price level was $2.37. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Root, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Insurtech Conference.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Insurtech Conference on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available live on the Jefferies website, and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the presentation concludes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.87 percent and weekly performance of 45.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, ROOT reached to a volume of 10875234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ROOT stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROOT shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

ROOT stock trade performance evaluation

Root Inc. [ROOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.91. With this latest performance, ROOT shares gained by 24.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Root Inc. [ROOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 33.30%.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $209 million, or 67.30% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: RIBBIT CAPITAL GP IV, LTD. with ownership of 29,487,539, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,380,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.26 million in ROOT stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $20.0 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 61,324,126 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 22,063,379 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,524,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,911,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,921,821 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,897,234 shares during the same period.