For Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], Analyst sees a rise to $83. What next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company represents 842.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.85 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $72.86 to $74.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 10090775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $87.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 91 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 60.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.43, while it was recorded at 74.42 for the last single week of trading, and 79.34 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $47,808 million, or 81.10% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,746,614, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,218,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.56 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 776 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 40,836,725 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 39,363,769 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 581,961,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,162,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,922 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,248 shares during the same period.