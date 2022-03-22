DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $82

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.86. The company report on March 10, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

“In fiscal 2022, we grew revenues by 45% and billings by 37% year-over year, while generating record operating and cash flow margins. While the year unfolded differently than expected, we are proud of the ongoing performance and resilience of our team as we scaled to become a multi-billion dollar company. Together, we helped another 280,000 new customers begin digitizing how they agree as we surpassed 1.17 million total customers overall, ” said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. ” As we head into Fiscal 2023, digital transformation and the need to agree from anywhere remains a high priority for organizations across the globe. As people begin to return to the office, they are not returning to paper. eSignature and the broader Agreement Cloud will only continue to gain prominence in the evolving Anywhere Economy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7948415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 7.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.14%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $17.33 billion, with 197.60 million shares outstanding and 193.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 7948415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $122.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $165, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 7.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 47.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.88. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -16.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.62, while it was recorded at 87.69 for the last single week of trading, and 220.25 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $14,487 million, or 76.80% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.01 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

604 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 24,679,696 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 27,234,730 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 99,209,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,124,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,364,108 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 10,519,582 shares during the same period.