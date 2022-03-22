Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is 24.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 4.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.71. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Denison Reports Strong Operational and Financial Results for 2021 Backed by Improving Uranium Market and $41.4 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company’s results are highlighted by earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.02 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF Version.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “Our results from 2021 reflect a significant improvement in the uranium market, as well as continued operational progress advancing Wheeler River’s Phoenix uranium deposit (‘Phoenix’) towards a development decision.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12888009 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp. stands at 8.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.22%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.39 billion, with 809.26 million shares outstanding and 803.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 12888009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.33. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 39.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3640, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4057 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.