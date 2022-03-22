Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] Revenue clocked in at $32.30 million, up 55.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 43.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.08. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Cyren Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21311499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyren Ltd. stands at 28.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 43.10%.

The market cap for CYRN stock reached $37.23 million, with 3.90 million shares outstanding and 2.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 21311499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

How has CYRN stock performed recently?

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 250.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $11 million, or 44.20% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,610,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 79,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.44 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly -4.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 2,441 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 456,478 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,342,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,801,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,571 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 430,805 shares during the same period.