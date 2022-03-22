Cowen slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] loss -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $13.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Vertiv Names Giordano Albertazzi President of the Americas Region.

Karsten Winther to lead Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Giordano Albertazzi has been appointed President, Americas. Albertazzi most recently served as President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a role that will be assumed by Karsten Winther, currently vice president of sales in EMEA. As President Americas, Albertazzi will have responsibility for the Americas business, leveraging his experience and successes in EMEA to elevate the strategic and financial performance of the Americas region.

Vertiv Holdings Co represents 367.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.84 billion with the latest information. VRT stock price has been found in the range of $12.855 to $13.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 6229352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.16. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -36.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 23.88 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $4,272 million, or 90.30% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately -36.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,556,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.29 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.41 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 12.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 44,380,811 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 40,715,415 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 242,501,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,597,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,721,242 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,192,413 shares during the same period.