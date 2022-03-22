Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] fell -13.35% so far this year. What now?

Bone Biologics Corporation [NASDAQ: BBLG] traded at a high on 03/21/22, posting a 11.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.05. The company report on March 18, 2022 that BBLG: Bone Biologics Inks Important Supply Agreement.

By Brad Sorensen, CFA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11786872 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bone Biologics Corporation stands at 22.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.02%.

The market cap for BBLG stock reached $25.04 million, with 14.67 million shares outstanding and 3.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, BBLG reached a trading volume of 11786872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has BBLG stock performed recently?

Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.55. With this latest performance, BBLG shares gained by 48.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.58% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading.