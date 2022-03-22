BEST Inc. [BEST] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $3.50

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] loss -24.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, “Successfully completing the sale of China express business in the fourth quarter, we exited the year with a leaner and more focused organization. We now have a much stronger capital base and a clear path to support our sustainable growth and profitability.

BEST Inc. represents 387.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.48 million with the latest information. BEST stock price has been found in the range of $0.702 to $0.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 6897340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEST shares is $0.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEST stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

Trading performance analysis for BEST stock

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.25. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -27.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7933, while it was recorded at 0.6861 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2018 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.31 and a Gross Margin at -1.75. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81.

BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $61 million, or 20.70% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 11,278,834, which is approximately -13.008% of the company’s market cap and around 20.41% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 million in BEST stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $6.55 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 721,673 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,511,120 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 53,450,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,683,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,899 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 470,943 shares during the same period.