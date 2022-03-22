AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $168.86 billion, down -5.61% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 18, 2022 that BC Tech Association appoints Jason Macdonnell, President of TELUS Security and Automation, to board of BC Tech Association.

A sum of 67243063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 54.97M shares. AT&T Inc. shares reached a high of $23.35 and dropped to a low of $23.02 until finishing in the latest session at $23.22.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.21. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while UBS kept a Buy rating on T stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.58, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 26.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 3.66%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,537 million, or 54.80% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,599,844, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 515,670,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.37 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,013 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 262,149,609 shares. Additionally, 1,629 investors decreased positions by around 219,007,268 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 3,374,864,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,856,021,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,501,425 shares, while 268 institutional investors sold positions of 25,897,216 shares during the same period.