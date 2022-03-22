Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Stock trading around $2.86 per share: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.89 during the day while it closed the day at $2.86. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 18, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following link: click here.

Ambev S.A. stock has also gained 9.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABEV stock has inclined by 4.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.63% and gained 2.14% year-on date.

The market cap for ABEV stock reached $45.01 billion, with 15.74 billion shares outstanding and 4.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.74M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 17104376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $4 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

ABEV stock trade performance evaluation

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.90%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 94,309,331 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 128,534,137 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 1,111,898,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,741,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,992,227 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 24,661,959 shares during the same period.