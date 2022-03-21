Wall Street Analyst Initiated KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] loss -0.83% or -0.2 points to close at $23.93 with a heavy trading volume of 23994381 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Keyera Announces Timing of 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) will be holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in a virtual only format.

The meeting will be conducted via a live audio webcast and will provide all shareholders an opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location. The meeting will be conducted online only; there will be no physical meeting venue to attend. The webcast link is available on Keyera’s website at https://www.keyera.com under Investors, Events and Presentations. Shortly after the meeting, an archive of the webcast will be posted on Keyera’s website for 365 days.

It opened the trading session at $24.09, the shares rose to $24.09 and dropped to $23.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded 15.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 23994381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $28.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 60.51.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.14, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 22.57 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.72. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $18,385 million, or 84.50% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,923,407, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.99 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 34,279,246 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 49,768,470 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 684,239,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,287,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,454 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,726,925 shares during the same period.