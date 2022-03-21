Wall Street Analyst Initiated FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.71 at the close of the session, up 4.84%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that FuelCell Energy to Host Investor Day Today at 10 A.M. Eastern Time.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell technologies to enable a world empowered by clean energy — will host a virtual investor day today, March 16, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A sample of topics to be discussed include the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value. The presentations, including two question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is now 29.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.92 and lowest of $6.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.59, which means current price is +97.64% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.90M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 26743760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $1,007 million, or 44.10% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,625,987, which is approximately 4.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,316,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.85 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $59.25 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 19.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 29,194,880 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 15,588,523 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 105,315,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,098,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,647,723 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,763,246 shares during the same period.