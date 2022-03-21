Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] price surged by 10.91 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Paysafe Selects J.P. Morgan as Core Banking Provider.

Leading specialised payments platform partners with the global financial services firm to power international payments settlement.

Leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), announces the appointment of J.P. Morgan as its core banking provider. The global financial services firm’s work for Paysafe will be led from its Payments business, which combines cash management, payment solutions and merchant services for corporate clients, financial institutions and governments.

A sum of 25792257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.31M shares. Paysafe Limited shares reached a high of $3.67 and dropped to a low of $3.235 until finishing in the latest session at $3.66.

The one-year PSFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.67. The average equity rating for PSFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4.50, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PSFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paysafe Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,197 million, or 45.80% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.92% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.72 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $183.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 35,801,325 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 73,303,375 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 217,898,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,003,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,289,132 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 69,186,097 shares during the same period.