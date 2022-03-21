Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.23%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s 2021 Supplier of the Year for Fifth Straight Year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was named a 2021 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week. This is the fifth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs has received the award.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 65.18%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.66. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.40 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 479.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.69M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 25011104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 38.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,168 million, or 57.10% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,230,723, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $665.51 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -33.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 36,744,241 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 44,279,532 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 216,317,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,341,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,097,841 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 11,390,621 shares during the same period.