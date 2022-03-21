Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Stock trading around $50.80 per share: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] plunged by -$1.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $52.29 during the day while it closed the day at $50.80. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Verizon puts more tools in place to help protect customers from unwanted spam texts.

U.S. consumers send and receive roughly 20 billion text and media messages a day, and on any given day, Verizon detects and blocks millions of those as unwanted spam text messages. Spam texts are all those unwanted messages that customers did not agree to receive. Just as Verizon continues to combat robocalls on behalf of our customers — 20 billion blocked to date — we are working diligently to crack down on pesky spam texts and have put a number of tools in place to prevent them from ever reaching you.

How Verizon helps prevent spam texts from ever reaching customers On behalf of our customers, Verizon has been intercepting spam texts for years. And in recent months, we’ve added additional tools to our arsenal to address newer threats: we’ve implemented specific systems at the network level and have deployed targeted tools to monitor and block spam. For example, one of our tools helps us identify unusual behavior from new numbers, which allows us to act faster on suspicious numbers that send out an unusual number of texts. With the help of automation, our systems are reviewed and updated regularly to take action against new threats, which pop up regularly.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock has also loss -4.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VZ stock has declined by -3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.41% and lost -2.23% year-on date.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $219.80 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.41M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 70029946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.28, while it was recorded at 52.18 for the last single week of trading, and 53.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.88%.

There are presently around $136,997 million, or 65.40% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.77 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.66 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,524 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 118,379,931 shares. Additionally, 1,420 investors decreased positions by around 109,136,178 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 2,469,266,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,696,782,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 322 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,972,598 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 11,047,170 shares during the same period.