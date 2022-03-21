United States Steel Corporation [X] Stock trading around $32.96 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] loss -4.60% or -1.59 points to close at $32.96 with a heavy trading volume of 32836042 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided first quarter 2022 guidance. First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion, a new all-time record for the first quarter. First quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.96 to $3.00.

“We expect to deliver another strong quarter of safety, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and operational performance in the first quarter,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “At the beginning of the year, we communicated expected market softness for the first quarter, along with the normal seasonal impacts related to our mining operations. We are exiting the first quarter with spot business accelerating, steel prices rising, and the longest backlog at our Big River Steel operations since October. Additionally, as a result of continued execution of our differentiated commercial strategy, we are realizing significant upside on our fixed price contracts. We expect improving market conditions to continue into the second quarter as seasonal demand picks up and buyers begin to shift their attention to a more reliable, regional steel supply given the geopolitical risks and cost volatility which has increased in recent weeks.”.

It opened the trading session at $33.54, the shares rose to $33.74 and dropped to $31.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for X points out that the company has recorded 41.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.68M shares, X reached to a volume of 32836042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for X stock

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.44, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $6,196 million, or 74.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,935,754, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.97 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $341.31 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 25,933,030 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,979,991 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 139,085,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,998,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,005,170 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,046 shares during the same period.