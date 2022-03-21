Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.59 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Synchrony Car Care™ Lets Customers “Charge” Electronic Vehicle (EV) Refills.

Envisioning nationwide network of charging stations, company embraces sustainable transportation.

Company to make it easier to take advantage of driving electric.

Synchrony Financial stock is now -18.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $37.74 and lowest of $36.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.49, which means current price is +11.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 18694034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $52.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $54, while Seaport Research Partners kept a Buy rating on SYF stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 52 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.51, while it was recorded at 36.87 for the last single week of trading, and 46.92 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $19,049 million, or 99.50% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,499,366, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,314,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 4.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 29,865,052 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 44,900,337 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 431,980,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,746,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,924 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,752,997 shares during the same period.