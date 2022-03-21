Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Revenue clocked in at $37.40 million, down -9.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Sundial Growers to Announce Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial”) announced today that it will release its year-end and fourth quarter financial results ended December 31, 2021 after market close on March 29, 2022.

Following the release of its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. MST) on March 30, 2021.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now -9.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.4956 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.68, which means current price is +30.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 75.37M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 71413699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5245, while it was recorded at 0.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6960 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $57 million, or 6.50% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 29,511,037, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 24,118,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.59 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $8.38 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 51,858,937 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 29,284,945 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 27,125,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,269,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,442,021 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,350 shares during the same period.