Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 85.29M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.90 at the close of the session, up 18.85%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Featured by Yahoo Finance Live.

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith, David Briggs, and Rachelle Akuffo identified MULN as an EV stock standout that is doing well among falling EV stocks due to its solid-state battery technology and strong domestic presence.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is now -44.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MULN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.20 and lowest of $2.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.90, which means current price is +457.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 72.37M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 440855401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.81. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 232.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.40% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.55 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 595,451 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 242,363 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,965 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,306 shares during the same period.