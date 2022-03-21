Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 66.50M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance to Explore Opportunities in Blockchain and Digital Currency Industries.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that it had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) on March 8, 2022 with Global Blockchain, Inc. (“Global Blockchain”), a digital currency company engaging in digital currency mining, investment, construction, and operation of digital currency mining farms and other business, for the purpose of sharing resources and exploring market opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency industries.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties expect to establish a long-term information communication mechanism to conduct industry research and share research results. Additionally, Global Blockchain has agreed to supply digital currency mining rig storage units that have been put in operation by the Company. Meten Holding Group has agreed to take part in the construction, operations, and other businesses of digital currency mining farms together with Global Blockchain. Both parties also intend to invest in the construction of a digital currency mining farm in the U.S. with expected capacity of 5 to 10 megawatts (“MW”).

Meten Holding Group Ltd. represents 341.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.50 million with the latest information. METX stock price has been found in the range of $0.1767 to $0.194.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.00M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 27867580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1903, while it was recorded at 0.1733 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4410 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.10% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in METX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $73000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly 566.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,136,121 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,049,404 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 434,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,751,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,663,066 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,223 shares during the same period.