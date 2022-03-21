Market Analysts see StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a high on 03/18/22, posting a 42.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.65. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Stone doubles customer base and points to increased profitability in 2022.

Total revenue grew 87% in the period, to R$ 1.9 billion .

Guidance for Q122 points to increasing profitability and total revenue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69784337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd. stands at 10.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $2.97 billion, with 308.90 million shares outstanding and 220.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 69784337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $16, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on STNE stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 73 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.86. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $2,454 million, or 73.20% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,151,046, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.99 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $127.58 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 58.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,308,276 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 74,703,974 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 47,779,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,791,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,859,904 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 47,891,852 shares during the same period.