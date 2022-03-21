Market Analysts see General Motors Company [GM] falling to $56. Time to buy?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $44.82 on 03/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.13, while the highest price level was $45.04. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Aspen Aerogels Named Overdrive Award Winner by General Motors.

PyroThin® Aerogel Technology Incorporated into GM’s Ultium Battery Platform, Enhancing Performance and Safety.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen”, the “Company”), a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, has been named an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM’s 30th Annual Supplier of the Year awards. Aspen’s award for Launch Excellence recognizes the Company’s key role in GM’s thermal propagation strategy. Aspen’s industry leading PyroThin® thermal barrier aerogel technology is integrated into GM’s Ultium battery platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.55 percent and weekly performance of 7.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.06M shares, GM reached to a volume of 19672824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $75 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 74 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.13, while it was recorded at 43.06 for the last single week of trading, and 54.95 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 14.70%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,064 million, or 84.50% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.26 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

855 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 93,372,165 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 67,148,487 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 1,045,723,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,206,244,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 294 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,779,017 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,773,352 shares during the same period.