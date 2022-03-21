JP Morgan slashes price target on HP Inc. [HPQ] – find out why.

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 7.54% on the last trading session, reaching $37.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that HP Study: Women Seeking Out Promotions, Despite Pandemic Work Shifts.

Amid workplace losses, a new survey from HP shows how women have remained ambitious in their careers, especially at companies that offer flexibility, growth opportunities, and work/life balance.

HP Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.33 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $34.16 to $37.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 60836848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.56, while it was recorded at 35.27 for the last single week of trading, and 32.20 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 10.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $32,093 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,547,841, which is approximately -3.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 104,175,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.73 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -5.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 23,980,250 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 76,465,913 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 764,820,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,266,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,521,684 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,390,285 shares during the same period.