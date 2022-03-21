JMP Securities lifts SentinelOne Inc. [S] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $40.57 on 03/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.92, while the highest price level was $40.67. The company report on March 15, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 120% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.65 percent and weekly performance of 23.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, S reached to a volume of 27703238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $48.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.28. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.69, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -7.30%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,332 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $875.42 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,132,475 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,453,833 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 103,485,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,072,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,752 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,755,462 shares during the same period.