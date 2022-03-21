Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $47

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Intel Announces Initial Investment of More Than €33 Billion for Semiconductor R&D and Manufacturing in EU.

Investments advance world-class semiconductor ecosystem in Europe, spanning France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Intel today announced the first phase of its plans to invest as much as 80 billion euros in the European Union over the next decade along the entire semiconductor value chain – from research and development (R&D) to manufacturing to state-of-the art packaging technologies. Today’s announcement includes plans to invest an initial 17 billion euros into a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany, to create a new R&D and design hub in France, and to invest in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain. With this landmark investment, Intel plans to bring its most advanced technology to Europe, creating a next-generation European chip ecosystem and addressing the need for a more balanced and resilient supply chain.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -25.58%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.26. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.91 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.51M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 45805725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.21, while it was recorded at 46.09 for the last single week of trading, and 52.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.38%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123,306 million, or 65.00% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 344,558,754, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 331,347,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.72 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.4 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,478 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 159,348,499 shares. Additionally, 1,246 investors decreased positions by around 151,005,949 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 2,288,304,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,598,659,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 326 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,057,823 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 19,715,105 shares during the same period.