Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $43.70 million, up 10.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 20, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Pricing of Upsized $60 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 units at a price of $1.60 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class B warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $60 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, including acquisitions of additional vessels which we have not yet identified, and for other general corporate purposes.

A sum of 39797186 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.97M shares. Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $2.83 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.37.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.10% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in IMPP stocks shares; and TOWERVIEW LLC, currently with $0.94 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 2,212,919 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,212,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,919 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.