For VEON Ltd. [VEON], Analyst sees a rise to $2.70. What next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.7758 during the day while it closed the day at $0.65. The company report on March 18, 2022 that VEON Holdings B.V. reiterates currency election on its ruble-denominated notes.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today provides some further details regarding our ruble denominated notes. We also remind investors that as disclosed on 2 March 2022, VEON has no additional debt maturities at the HQ level during 2022.

We would like to reiterate the currency election terms for the holders of the following ruble denominated notes:.

VEON Ltd. stock has also gained 76.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VEON stock has declined by -61.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.59% and lost -61.99% year-on date.

The market cap for VEON stock reached $1.32 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 907.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.01M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 149649554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.30. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -57.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1324, while it was recorded at 0.4726 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7128 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.83. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 688.37. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 688.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.32.

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $271 million, or 25.70% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,244,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.66 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $29.08 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 41,745,888 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 35,826,863 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 339,096,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,668,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,295,191 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,153,811 shares during the same period.