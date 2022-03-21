CSX Corporation [CSX] is -3.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 9, 2022 that CSX Chief Executive Officer To Address JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer, James M. Foote, will address the 2022 JP Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 am Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

A sum of 23017584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.27M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $36.35 and dropped to a low of $35.92 until finishing in the latest session at $36.31.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $37, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 43 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.94, while it was recorded at 35.36 for the last single week of trading, and 33.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,563 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 184,488,460, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,589,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.51 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

732 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 101,436,366 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 111,786,479 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 1,427,184,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,640,407,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,563,127 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 33,162,173 shares during the same period.