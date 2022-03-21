ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Revenue clocked in at $2.08 billion, down -29.90% YTD: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] traded at a high on 03/18/22, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.18. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Wishpond Partners With LaLeo, the Largest Medical eCommerce Platform in Mexico and Latin America, to Sell Wishpond’s Marketing Platform.

Wishpond and LaLeo will partner to resell Wishpond’s platform and other Wishpond software and services in Latin America .

LaLeo has more than 300,000 customers in Latin America, which will help to raise Wishpond’s profile and business in this region.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30089337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ContextLogic Inc. stands at 11.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.99%.

The market cap for WISH stock reached $1.40 billion, with 628.00 million shares outstanding and 501.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.72M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 30089337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.96. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.31 and a Gross Margin at +53.14. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 21.60%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $501 million, or 51.60% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,742,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.28 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $78.4 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 66,598,807 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 31,417,674 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 131,594,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,611,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,976,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,363,402 shares during the same period.