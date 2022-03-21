Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -46.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] gained 8.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2022 that As Villarreal CF Reaches Champions League Quarter Finals, Color Star Technology Invites the World to Witness Footballing Glory.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, congratulates its partner Villarreal CF’s advancement to the quarter finals of the Champions League. Color Star invites users to witness footballing glory.

In February 2022, Color Star’s subsidiary, Color Sky Entertainment Limited, and Villarreal CF, which is known as the “Yellow Submarine”, formally reached a partnership agreement to begin their footballing journey together. In this Champions League Round of 16 match, Villarreal CF won the match with superb tactical acumen and footballing ability.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. represents 146.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.91 million with the latest information. CSCW stock price has been found in the range of $0.2366 to $0.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 29559088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.40. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -63.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3895, while it was recorded at 0.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6711 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $20000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.