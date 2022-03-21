Citigroup slashes price target on NIO Inc. [NIO] – find out why.

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.81%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that NIO Inc. Successfully Listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “9866” in board lots of 10 Shares, and the stock short name is “NIO-SW”. The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Share, remain primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

“Thanks to the trust of our users, the commitment of our colleagues, and the support of our investors and partners, NIO has successfully listed on the SEHK,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “While the automotive industry is going through rapid transformation, we will continue to make innovations in technologies, bring superior products and experiences to our users, and create long-term value for our investors.”.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -51.88%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.71. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.05 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.16M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 128083173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $51.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.70, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.81. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.46, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,307 million, or 36.70% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 88,858,365, which is approximately -1.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,036,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $976.03 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 89,373,873 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 32,943,347 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 419,742,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,059,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,068,401 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,407,095 shares during the same period.