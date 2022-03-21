Citigroup Inc. [C] fell -5.03% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a high on 03/18/22, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.35. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Celebrates Gas Utility Workers’ Day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30717939 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for C stock reached $113.00 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.34M shares, C reached a trading volume of 30717939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $73.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $81 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 462.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.71, while it was recorded at 56.16 for the last single week of trading, and 67.21 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 6.83%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $85,835 million, or 77.30% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.19 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.28 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

943 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 125,800,007 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 143,874,227 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,227,007,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,681,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,894,925 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 6,437,269 shares during the same period.